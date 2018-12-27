Print This

$1 Million to Organize 1 Football Game

Scott Jaschik
December 27, 2018
Jim McVay, who runs the Outback Bowl, earned more than $1 million in 2017, despite having few duties other than organizing the college football game, The Washington Post reported. Outback is "a second-tier" bowl, while those who run other bowls (and who have many other responsibilities) earn only a fraction of $1 million. The Outback Bowl is "among the stingiest [of bowls] when it comes to giving to charity," the Post reported. McVay and the bowl's spokesman declined to comment.

