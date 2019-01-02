Print This

Title

Marquette Suspends Law Professor

By

Scott Jaschik
January 2, 2019
Comments
 
 

Marquette University has suspended a law professor over an alleged relationship with a student, The Milwaukee Journal Sentinel reported. Paul Secunda, the professor, is an expert on employment law issues. Marquette declined to discuss details of the case. Secunda issued a statement that said in part, "I cannot stand by idly in the face of what I believe to be an injustice. I have confidence in the process Marquette and the faculty have established to protect tenured professors in these circumstances, and believe I will clear my name at the end."

