Study: More Colleges Offer High-Deductible Health Plans

The number and proportion of colleges and universities offering health insurance plans with annual deductibles of $1,000 or more is growing sharply, more colleges are reducing or eliminating their retiree health benefits, and private institutions have almost entirely stopped offering defined-benefit retirement plans, according to a new study by Sibson Consulting.

The latest version of the company's annual College and University Benefits Study offers data and analysis on the benefits offered to employees at about 450 public and private institutions -- most of them four-year colleges and universities.