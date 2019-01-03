Print This

Ex-Coach Admits Role in Bribery Scheme

Scott Jaschik
January 3, 2019
Tony Bland, a former assistant basketball coach at the University of Southern California, on Wednesday pleaded guilty to conspiracy to commit bribery, the Associated Press reported. Bland was one of the former college officials facing charges coming out of a major federal investigation of men's basketball programs. He admitted to taking $4,100 in cash to encourage players to use various financial advisers and business managers.

