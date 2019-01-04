Print This

University College London to Close Qatar Campus

Elizabeth Redden
January 4, 2019
University College London will close its campus in Qatar in 2020, when its contract with the Qatar Foundation ends. A spokesman said the decision was agreed upon jointly with the Qatar Foundation in 2016.

“For UCL, this forms part of implementing its UCL 2034 strategy, which from 2020 will see the university delivering all academic programs from its London Bloomsbury campus, and in future also from its new UCL East campus,” a spokesman said.

UCL said that as part of this 2016 decision, the university also adjusted its academic offerings at the campus in Doha “to meet the emerging educational needs of the State of Qatar’s 2030 Vision."

“UCL Qatar’s revised academic offering therefore focuses on two M.A. programs -- Museum and Gallery Practice and in Library and Information Studies -- and on completing its doctoral program," the spokesman said. “The decision resulted in the discontinuation of its masters-level programs in archeology and conservation sciences. A small number of staff were directly affected by this and either retired or moved to new employment prior to their contract termination.”

