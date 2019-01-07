Reverend Charles Currie, Jesuit College Leader, Dies

The Reverend Charles L. Currie, a major force in Jesuit higher education as a college president, association leader and social activist, died last week at the age of 88.

Currie was president of Wheeling Jesuit University and Xavier University in Ohio, and he spent 14 years as president of the Association of Jesuit Colleges and Universities, where he strengthened the colleges' collective development of leadership programs and online education, and spearheaded the Jesuit institutions' response to Hurricane Katrina, enabling students from Loyola University of New Orleans to continue their studies at sister institutions around the country.

Father Currie was perhaps best known in the public eye for his role in the aftermath of the assassinations of six Jesuit priests by government soldiers in El Salvador in 1989. As an adviser to Georgetown University's president at the time, he coordinated the university's response to the killings, which were seen as an attempt to stop the priests from advocating for human rights, and advised Congress about the matter.

A news release about Father Currie's death on the website of the Jesuit college association invites comments about him, and most of them focus not on his accomplishments but on his personal warmth and kindness.