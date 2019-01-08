Print This

Title

Chicago State Settles Suit Over Critical Blog

By

Scott Jaschik
January 8, 2019
Chicago State University has agreed to pay $650,000 to settle a lawsuit by two professors who charged the university was violating their rights to free speech by trying to shut down a blog, the Chicago Tribune reported. The blog, CSU Faculty Voice, has been harshly critical of the university, which has faced a series of controversies and lawsuits. Under a former president, the university challenged the right of the blog's name, saying that it interfered with Chicago State's trademarks. Many experts on free speech said that there was no confusion, and that the blog was clearly about Chicago State but never suggested it was from the administration there.

