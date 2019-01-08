Print This

Title

Education Department Names Rule-Making Negotiators

By

Paul Fain
January 8, 2019
Comments
 
 

The U.S. Department of Education on Monday released a list of negotiators for a multipart rule-making session on accreditation, innovation and other higher education topics that is set to begin later this month. Click here to download a Microsoft Word version of the list.

