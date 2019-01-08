Print This

High-Profile Candidate for South Carolina Presidency

Scott Jaschik
January 8, 2019
Mick Mulvaney last year explored whether he might become president of the University of South Carolina, The New York Times reported. At the time, he had two key Trump administration jobs, directing the Office of Management and Budget and the Consumer Financial Protection Bureau. Since then, he has become acting chief of staff to President Trump. One source told the Times that Mulvaney was still interested in the job as of last week. A spokesman for the White House said, “Mick Mulvaney is focused on faithfully executing the job the president has asked him to do, and as such he is not interested in any other positions.”

