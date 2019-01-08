Print This

Title

Michigan State Group Asks Presidential Candidates to Go Public

By

Rick Seltzer
January 8, 2019
Comments
 
 

A group of Michigan State University students, employees and alumni have struck out so far in their efforts to persuade university administrators to conduct the search for a new president in public. So today it is asking the candidates themselves to take the unusual step of publicly revealing themselves even if the search process remains closed.

Candidates need to engage publicly before they are hired, argues the group, ReclaimMSU, in an open letter released Monday. It wants them to challenge what it described as Michigan State's secrecy and lack of accountability.

“We love MSU, but we do not trust our presidential search process,” the open letter says. “We do not trust our Board of Trustees. And we do not trust our interim president. We hope we can trust you to work with the entire MSU community to rebuild our trust and pride in MSU.”

The group adds, “Any candidate who has succeeded in this calcified, top-down, secretive and retaliatory culture cannot effectively change it.”

Michigan State is searching for a new leader after its longtime president, Lou Anna Simon, stepped down last year in the wake of the Larry Nassar sexual abuse scandal. Simon was later charged with lying to police as they investigated the Nassar case.

jump to comments

Be the first to know.
Get our free daily newsletter.

 

 
+ -

Expand commentsHide comments  —   Join the conversation!

Opinions on Inside Higher Ed

A Policy That Harms
the Neediest Students
Free College Denied
What College Students Need Most

Inside Higher Ed’s Blog U

Rotations
Beyond Personalization in Admissions
Higher Ed Lessons from Netflix's Bird Box
Long-Distance Commuting as a Momma
What I Learned (Or Didn't) at AHA and MLA
Where are You Going?

Inside Higher Ed Careers

 

Browse Faculty Jobs

College Pages

Colleges mentioned here

Popular Right Now

Racist comments directed at a classics scholar at a disciplinary meeting floor classicists in the ro

Author of recent academic hoax faces disciplinary action by Portland State

Private college presidents seek to adapt to changing market

Ongoing shutdown means scrambled travel plans, collaboration for higher ed researchers

The hidden FAFSA trap that keeps students out (opinion)

Trump administration wants flexibility for accreditors and to encourage alternative providers

Popularity of early decision continues to grow

Beyond Personalization in Admissions | Call to Action: Marketing and Communications in Higher Educat

The importance of a return to a more profound meaning of vocational education (opinion)

Back to Top