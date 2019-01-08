Print This

Sandler, ‘Godmother of Title IX,’ Dies at 90

By

Scott Jaschik
January 8, 2019
Comments
 
 

Bernice Sandler, who held positions in government and in academic associations in which she advocated for gender equity in education, died last week at the age of 90. Sandler was widely called the "godmother of Title IX" for her work on the landmark legislation. Details on her career may be found in this obituary in The Washington Post and at the website of the National Women's Hall of Fame.

