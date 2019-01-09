Immigrants vs. U.S.-Born as STEM Majors

Some immigrant children are far more likely to major in math, science or technology fields in college than are those born in the United States, a new study has found. Immigrant children who arrive in the U.S. after age 10, and who come from countries whose native languages are dissimilar to English, are the group most likely to major in STEM fields in college. Among these students, 36 percent major in STEM fields. About 20 percent of U.S.-born students major in STEM fields. The study appears in the Proceedings of the National Academy of Sciences.