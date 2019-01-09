Print This

Title

Immigrants vs. U.S.-Born as STEM Majors

By

Scott Jaschik
January 9, 2019
Comments
 
 

Some immigrant children are far more likely to major in math, science or technology fields in college than are those born in the United States, a new study has found. Immigrant children who arrive in the U.S. after age 10, and who come from countries whose native languages are dissimilar to English, are the group most likely to major in STEM fields in college. Among these students, 36 percent major in STEM fields. About 20 percent of U.S.-born students major in STEM fields. The study appears in the Proceedings of the National Academy of Sciences.

jump to comments

Be the first to know.
Get our free daily newsletter.

 

 
+ -

Expand commentsHide comments  —   Join the conversation!

Opinions on Inside Higher Ed

Why Study History?
A Policy That Harms
the Neediest Students
Free College Denied

Inside Higher Ed’s Blog U

Online education was a disruptive force 25 years ago. Now it is being disrupted (opinion)
What will learning look like in 2069? Don't focus on technology (opinion)
Religion Is as Important as Ever
Financial Aid, the Shutdown, and Student Accounts
Nail Your Next Conference Presentation
Rotations

Inside Higher Ed Careers

 

Browse Faculty Jobs

College Pages

Popular Right Now

A year after tax law changes, new guidance still rolling out for colleges

Colleges move to close Chinese government-funded Confucius Institutes amid increasing scrutiny

Purdue prepares online expansion with support from newly acquired for-profit

In learning styles debate, it's instructors vs. psychologists

High demand from retirees to live on campus at Arizona State University

Online education was a disruptive force 25 years ago. Now it is being disrupted (opinion)

Author of recent academic hoax faces disciplinary action by Portland State

Making the study of history relevant today (opinion)

Harvard Business School finally puts its stamp on online learning

Back to Top