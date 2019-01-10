Print This

Title

Calif. Court: USC Sexual Assault Investigations Unfair

By

Jeremy Bauer-Wolf
January 10, 2019
Comments
 
 

A California state appeals court has ruled that college students who could be expelled or severely punished for sexual misconduct must be allowed to question their accuser.

The court ruled on a lawsuit that emerged from a disciplinary case involving a University of Southern California football player, the San Francisco Chronicle reported. The student was kicked out of the university for allegedly raping another student, but he never received a hearing over the accusations, according to the newspaper.

The Second District Court of Appeal in Los Angeles deemed USC’s sexual assault investigations unfair. The institution’s system gives one official “the overlapping and inconsistent roles of investigator, prosecutor, fact-finder and sentencer,” Justice Thomas Willhite wrote in a 3-0 ruling. This is commonly known as a single-investigator model.

The ruling comes at a time when U.S. secretary of education Betsy DeVos has proposed new regulations around a key federal gender antidiscrimination law that would provide more protections for students accused of sexual assault.

jump to comments

Be the first to know.
Get our free daily newsletter.

 

 
+ -

Expand commentsHide comments  —   Join the conversation!

Opinions on Inside Higher Ed

Needed: Equitable Roles for Full-Time Instructors
Why Study History?
A Policy That Harms
the Neediest Students

Inside Higher Ed’s Blog U

Guest Blog: But I Like My Third Eye!
Ask the Administrator: This One Is Complicated…
Learning Analytics and 'The Tyranny of Metrics’
Snoopers in the Valley
Online education was a disruptive force 25 years ago. Now it is being disrupted (opinion)
What will learning look like in 2069? Don't focus on technology (opinion)

Inside Higher Ed Careers

 

Browse Faculty Jobs

College Pages

Colleges mentioned here

Popular Right Now

Historians and language professors discuss advising at recent conferences

GAO report reviews studies on student hunger

Event focuses on global higher ed and recruitment challenges in changing times

After student death, University of Maryland deep cleans dorm rooms

High demand from retirees to live on campus at Arizona State University

In learning styles debate, it's instructors vs. psychologists

Author of recent academic hoax faces disciplinary action by Portland State

Colleges move to close Chinese government-funded Confucius Institutes amid increasing scrutiny

Purdue prepares online expansion with support from newly acquired for-profit

Back to Top