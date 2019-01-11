Title
All 11 U of Puerto Rico Institutions Placed on Show Cause
By
The Middle States Commission on Higher Education placed all 11 University of Puerto Rico institutions on show cause, it said Thursday, a serious action meaning they will need to submit a report before the end of the month arguing why they should not have their accreditation revoked.
The institutions did not submit audited financial statements and an audit for June 30, 2017, according to a press release from the accreditor. Those documents were due by Jan. 2 under an earlier commission action.
Each institution is separately accredited and will have to show compliance with several Middle States standards and requirements. They are required to file reports with the accreditor by Jan. 25.
In March, the accreditor will meet and determine the 11 institutions’ futures. It will have the option of affirming accreditation, continuing show-cause status or withdrawing accreditation for any institution or for all of them. For eight institutions that were previously on probation, it will also be able to extend probation for good cause.
The institutions will remain accredited while they have show-cause status. Loss of accreditation is considered a severe blow that can close a college or university, because it means the loss of access to federal financial aid funding for students.
“It is the hope of the Middle States Commission on Higher Education that the institutions of the University of Puerto Rico system will provide the commission with the required materials on time so that the commission is able to carry out its accrediting responsibilities,” Margaret M. McMenamin, commission chair, said in a statement. “While the commission is sensitive to the challenging circumstances in Puerto Rico, the institutions of the UPR System failed to meet the commission’s deadline for the required material.”
Letters sent individually to the institutions spelled out requirements for show-cause reports they must submit. Requirements include providing evidence of financial resources to support educational programs and stability, information on the impact of the federally created Fiscal Oversight Management Board’s plans, an annual independent audit, a “record of responsible fiscal management,” and certification of recognition of accreditation requirements.
The University of Puerto Rico's president, Jorge Haddock, gave instructions to all institution chancellors to submit the required additional information, he said in a statement. The university's auditing firm should have statements ready in the coming days, he said.
"We are confident that, once we comply with all the requirements in the coming days, our accreditation will be renewed for a new period," he said.
Opinions on Inside Higher Ed
Inside Higher Ed’s Blog U
Inside Higher Ed Careers
Browse Faculty Jobs
Browse Administrative Jobs
Browse Executive Administration Jobs
Topics
College Pages
Popular Right Now
Author of recent academic hoax faces disciplinary action by Portland State
Racist comments directed at a classics scholar at a disciplinary meeting floor classicists in the ro
A Ph.D. student reviews and reassesses her #MeTooPhD story (opinion)
High demand from retirees to live on campus at Arizona State University
Colleges move to close Chinese government-funded Confucius Institutes amid increasing scrutiny
Start Investing During Graduate School | GradHacker
In learning styles debate, it's instructors vs. psychologists
Advice for students so they don't sound silly in emails (essay)
Sign Up / Sign In
With your existing account from...{* loginWidget *}
With a traditional account...{* #signInForm *} {* signInEmailAddress *} {* currentPassword *}
Newsletter enrollment
Existing account found
We have found an existing account for the email address.
Please sign in to update your newsletter preferences.
Newsletter opt-out
Edit your newsletter preferences
Account Info
Sign In
Welcome back, {* welcomeName *}!{* loginWidget *}
Sign In
Welcome Back
Account Deactivated
Your account has been deactivated.
Account Reactivation Failed
Sorry, we could not verify that email address.
Account Activated
Your account has been reactivated.
Email Verification Required
You must verify your email address before signing in. Check your email for your verification email, or enter your email address in the form below to resend the email.{* #resendVerificationForm *} {* signInEmailAddress *}
Almost Done
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* firstName *} {* lastName *} {* displayName *} {* emailAddress *} {* optInIHE *} {* optIn3rdParty *} {* agreeToTerms *}
Almost Done
Please confirm the information below before signing in. Already have an account? Sign In.{* #registrationForm *} {* firstName *} {* lastName *} {* displayName *} {* emailAddress *} {* newPassword *} {* newPasswordConfirm *} {* optInIHE *} {* optIn3rdParty *} {* agreeToTerms *}
Thank You for Registering
We have sent a confirmation email to {* emailAddressData *}. Please check your email and click on the link to verify your email address.
Create New Password
We'll send you a link to create a new password.{* #forgotPasswordForm *} {* signInEmailAddress *}
Create New Password
We've sent an email with instructions to create a new password. Your existing password has not been changed.
Create New Password
This email address was registered with a social account. We've sent an email with instructions to create a new password, which can be used in addition to your linked social providers.
{| current_emailAddress |}
{| foundExistingAccountText |} {| current_emailAddress |}.
{| existing_displayName |} - {| existing_provider |} : {| existing_siteName |} {| existing_createdDate |}
{| existing_provider_emailAddress |}
Sign In to Complete Account Merge
Resend Verification Email
Sorry, we could not verify that email address. Enter your email below, and we'll send you another email.{* #resendVerificationForm *} {* signInEmailAddress *}
Verification Email Sent
Check your email for a link to verify your email address.
Email Verified
Success
Thank you for verifiying your email address.
Change Password
Password Changed
Your password has been successfully updated.
Create New Password
We didn't recognize that password reset code. Enter your email below, and we'll send you another email.{* #resetPasswordForm *} {* signInEmailAddress *}
Create New Password
We've sent you an email with instructions to create a new password. Your existing password has not been changed.
Edit Your Account
Profile Photo
Linked Accounts
Link Your Accounts
This allows you to sign in to your account using that provider in the future.
Password
Deactivate Account
Change Password
Deactivate Your Account
Are you sure you want to deactivate your account? You will no longer have access to your profile.{* deactivateAccountForm *}
Expand commentsHide comments — Join the conversation!