Man Arrested For Swallowing Student's Fish

It’s a fishy tale.

More than two years after a man ate a student’s pet fish in her Louisiana State University dormitory, he has been arrested and charged with animal cruelty, according to TV station WBRZ.

The owner of the fish had allowed her ex-boyfriend and two of his friends to stay in her dormitory for a football game, University of Mississippi versus LSU in 2016.

Maxwell Taffin, who was 18 at the time of the alleged fish eating, was one of those who stayed in the room. When the fish owner came back from the game, she allowed Taffin inside to retrieve his bags. When he left, Taffin allegedly remarked to her that she should check her fish tank before quickly leaving.

Later, she received a text from Taffin’s phone with a picture of excrement in a toilet with the caption: “found your fish.”

LSU police spoke to Taffin, who apparently admitted to swallowing the fish. When asked about the photo, Taffin said his phone wasn’t password protected so “a lot of people” used it. He was told to appear for a criminal summons, but never did so, WBRZ reported.

Police arrested Taffin, now 21, on Tuesday and, in addition to animal cruelty, charged him with “improper telephone communications.”