U California Students in China Warned About Social Media Use

By

Scott Jaschik
January 11, 2019
The University of California System has warned students studying in China not to use certain social media apps such as WeChat and WhatsApp, CNN reported. The warning says that the apps are legal in China but that communications may be monitored by law enforcement officials and may be used against students.

