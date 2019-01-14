At Princeton, White Supremacists Skip Rally

Many at Princeton University were worried about plans by a white supremacist group to hold a rally in the town of Princeton on Saturday, but the group that had previously indicated it would be there opted not to show up. The European Heritage Association tweeted that others had been "punk'd" by the reported plan for a rally. The tweet said that criticism of the rally had drawn attention to the group, and thanked "Jewish supremacist news outlets, and the many communist snowflakes who are making us a household name."

Hundreds of people -- some from the university -- rallied against white supremacy.