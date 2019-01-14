Print This

Racist Video Leads to Suspension of Cheerleading Squad

Scott Jaschik
January 14, 2019
St. John Fisher College, in upstate New York, has suspended its cheerleading squad after video surfaced of white cheerleaders singing along to a rap video and shouting out the N-word and a crude term for part of the female anatomy, The Democrat and Chronicle reported. The incident follows one in December, when two students -- since suspended -- were caught trying to steal a statue of Frederick Douglass.

