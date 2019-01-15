Impact of Shutdown on Research

During the ongoing federal government shutdown that began Dec. 21, the National Science Foundation, one of several affected agencies, has stopped awarding scientific research grants. Over the same period through Jan. 12 last year, NSF handed out $107 million in grants, according to the American Society for Biochemistry and Molecular Biology.

The group is keeping a tally of the grants awarded last year over the same time covered by the shutdown to show its effects on science funding in the U.S.

The shutdown, already the longest in U.S. history, entered in twenty-fourth day Monday.