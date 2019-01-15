Snow Delays Federal Rule-Making Process

The first day of the rule-making process the Education Department was set to begin Monday was nixed because of a Washington-area snowstorm.

The Office of Personnel and Management announced that federal offices would be closed Monday after the snowstorm hit the area over the weekend.

The negotiated rule-making process scheduled for this week will begin at noon on Tuesday, an Education Department spokeswoman said. The main rule-making committee, which is focused on accreditation and innovation, will meet just two days instead of three as originally scheduled. Subcommittees meeting about distance learning, TEACH grants and rules for faith-based institutions will be unaffected.