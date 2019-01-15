Print This

Survey of Alumni of For-Profit Career Colleges

By

Paul Fain
January 15, 2019
Career Education Colleges and Universities on Tuesday released results from a survey the for-profit college trade group conducted with Gallup, the polling organization, of the alumni satisfaction of 3,203 graduates of nine of CECU's member campuses. The sample sought to be a cross section of the size, region and sector reflected across the group's roughly 500 member campuses.

The survey found that respondents on average earned about 60 percent more in personal income than they did before attending college. CECU member institution alumni also are more likely to have a job related to their certificate or degree program than their peers from a national comparative sample, according to the survey. Respondents also were more likely to have a full-time job than their peers, and to be employed within six months of graduation.

