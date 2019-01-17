Print This

Professor, Said to Use Students as 'Slave Labor,' Quits

Scott Jaschik
January 17, 2019
Ashim Mitra has resigned his position as a tenured professor of pharmacy at the University of Missouri at Kansas City amid a university investigation of reports that he used graduate students from India for what one called "slave labor," doing yard work, taking care of Mitra's dog and other tasks, The Kansas City Star reported. Former students told the Star, which first reported the allegations, that they were pressured into performing this work. Mitra did not comment on his resignation, but he earlier denied wrongdoing.

