Oxford Suspends Funding Ties with Huawei

Elizabeth Redden
January 18, 2019
The University of Oxford will not accept new donations or research funding from the Chinese telecommunications company Huawei amid concerns that its equipment could be used for espionage, the BBC reported. Oxford said that it will not at present pursue new funding opportunities with Huawei but that two existing research projects funded by Huawei would continue. Huawei has denied espionage-related allegations.

