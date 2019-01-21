Print This

$120 Million Gift to U of Virginia for Data Science

Scott Jaschik
January 21, 2019
The University of Virginia on Friday announced a gift of $120 million -- the largest ever to the university -- from the Quantitative Foundation. The gift will create the School of Data Science.

