Central Florida Fires 4 Officials Over Building Funds

The University of Central Florida has announced that it is starting the process of firing four administrators in the administration and finance division, following an investigation that state funds that were not authorized to be used for constructing a building were used for that purpose. The investigation concluded that the effort was not designed to personally benefit anyone, but that it clearly violated state rules on the use of funds. While the investigation was prompted by an audit of the construction of one building, the investigation found larger issues. "We know inappropriate spending was not isolated to Trevor Colbourn Hall. In all, construction projects totaling about $85 million were either built, or planned to be built, with inappropriate funds," said a letter to the campus from President Dale Whittaker.