Nathan Glazer, Prominent Sociologist, Dies at 95

Scott Jaschik
January 21, 2019
Nathan Glazer (at right), a prominent sociologist and figure in intellectual life, has died at 95, The New York Times reported. Glazer was the author of many books and editor of The Public Interest and other publications. He is best known as the co-author of The Lonely Crowd, with David Riesman and Reuel Denney, in 1950, and Beyond the Melting Pot, with Daniel Patrick Moynihan, in 1963. He taught at a number of institutions, including Harvard University. A 2016 appreciation of his work, by Peter Skerry, may be found here.

