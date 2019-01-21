Racist Video Angers Many at University of Oklahoma

This article contains explicit and potentially offensive terms that are essential to reporting on this situation.

A racist video featuring two University of Oklahoma students has angered many on the campus. In the video, a woman in blackface says, "I am a nigger."

Some girls that attend OU thought it would be funny (especially Olivia Urban and Francis Ford) to put black paint on their face and say “I am a nigger” @UofOklahoma #whatareyougoingtodo ???? pic.twitter.com/ccWGnG4L7N — gabby (@GabbyHahaa) January 18, 2019

Some students are calling on the university to take disciplinary action against the students involved. In 2015, a video of fraternity members singing a song with the same slur roiled the university.

James L. Gallogly, the university president, and Jane Irungu, interim associate vice president for the Office of University Community, issued a joint statement about the new video. "We were made aware of an inappropriate and derogatory video circulating on social media of two OU students. The University of Oklahoma abhors such conduct and condemns the students’ actions and behavior in the strongest terms possible. While students have the freedom of expression, the negative impact of such conduct cannot be underestimated. The students have offered to apologize in order to reflect their regret," the statement said. It also noted the timing of the incident. "We are saddened and offended that even on the eve of such an important holiday for our nation we are reminded how far we have yet to come in the conversation about treating everyone with respect and dignity," the statement said. "Martin Luther King, Jr. said, 'The function of education is to teach one to think intensively and to think critically. Intelligence plus character -- that is the goal of true education.' Diversity and inclusivity are and will continue to be the hallmarks of our great university. We are committed to our mission of inclusive excellence, mutual respect and civil dialogue."

One of the women involved in creating the video was a member of the Delta Delta Delta sorority chapter at the university, which announced it was kicking her out of the chapter.