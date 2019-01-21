Print This

Title

Racist Video Angers Many at University of Oklahoma

By

Scott Jaschik
January 21, 2019
Comments
 
 

This article contains explicit and potentially offensive terms that are essential to reporting on this situation.

A racist video featuring two University of Oklahoma students has angered many on the campus. In the video, a woman in blackface says, "I am a nigger."

Some students are calling on the university to take disciplinary action against the students involved. In 2015, a video of fraternity members singing a song with the same slur roiled the university.

James L. Gallogly, the university president, and Jane Irungu, interim associate vice president for the Office of University Community, issued a joint statement about the new video. "We were made aware of an inappropriate and derogatory video circulating on social media of two OU students. The University of Oklahoma abhors such conduct and condemns the students’ actions and behavior in the strongest terms possible. While students have the freedom of expression, the negative impact of such conduct cannot be underestimated. The students have offered to apologize in order to reflect their regret," the statement said. It also noted the timing of the incident. "We are saddened and offended that even on the eve of such an important holiday for our nation we are reminded how far we have yet to come in the conversation about treating everyone with respect and dignity," the statement said. "Martin Luther King, Jr. said, 'The function of education is to teach one to think intensively and to think critically. Intelligence plus character -- that is the goal of true education.' Diversity and inclusivity are and will continue to be the hallmarks of our great university. We are committed to our mission of inclusive excellence, mutual respect and civil dialogue."

One of the women involved in creating the video was a member of the Delta Delta Delta sorority chapter at the university, which announced it was kicking her out of the chapter.

jump to comments

Be the first to know.
Get our free daily newsletter.

 

 
+ -

Expand commentsHide comments  —   Join the conversation!

Opinions on Inside Higher Ed

Why Israel?
Reading Mobilization
Bloomberg's Gift and the Role of Endowments

Inside Higher Ed’s Blog U

Be Like King, Not Like Trump
Guest Post: The Confounding Relationship Between Smart Phones and Mental Health
Guest Post: Stackability is a Learning Strategy
Making Room for Innovation in Latin America
Calling All Guest Bloggers!
The Kinda-Sorta Favored Internal Candidate

Inside Higher Ed Careers

 

Browse Faculty Jobs

College Pages

Colleges mentioned here

Popular Right Now

Tufts re-evaluating connections to OxyContin maker

Legal fight over affirmative action shifts to UNC Chapel Hill

Email to students at U of Houston about body odor raises concerns about how to broach this delicate

Report says states and VA have poor oversight of programs that receive GI benefits

Nonprofit Dream Center institutions placed in receivership

Guest Post: The Confounding Relationship Between Smart Phones and Mental Health | Just Visiting

State support for higher ed rises 3.7 percent, improves over 2017

DeVos to Rewrite Overhaul of Obama Loan Rule

Racist Video Angers Many at University of Oklahoma

Back to Top