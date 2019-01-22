Print This

Chinese University Fires Gene-Editing Scientist

Scott Jaschik
January 22, 2019
The Southern University of Science and Technology, in China, has fired He Jiankui, a professor who stunned scientists in November when he said he had edited the genes in human embryos, The New York Times reported. The news came as Chinese media reported that his work had “seriously violated” government regulations.

