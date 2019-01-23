Print This

Title

University of Utah Introduces Income-Share Experiment

By

Paul Fain
January 23, 2019
Comments
 
 

The University of Utah today announced the creation of an experimental program to offer some students the option of an income-share agreement. So-called ISAs, which tap portions of postgraduate income to reduce college tuition fees, have generated support from policy makers and others as a promising way to help pay for college. Critics, however, call the agreements new forms of potentially problematic private loans.

Utah appears to be the second large public university to offer an ISA, having followed Purdue University's lead. A small but growing number of private colleges also offer the agreements.

The new program at Utah, dubbed Invest in U, is open to students in 18 selected majors who are within one year of graduating, the university said. Eligible students may receive up to $10,000 each semester (fall, spring and summer) under the agreement. In exchange, students will pay 2.85 percent of their annual income after graduation for three to 10 years, depending on their major and the amount they received. Payments may be paused for students pursuing graduate degrees or who are volunteering or working but earning less than $20,000 a year.

jump to comments

Be the first to know.
Get our free daily newsletter.

 

 
+ -

Expand commentsHide comments  —   Join the conversation!

Opinions on Inside Higher Ed

Not Necessarily a False Alarm
Deregulating Apprenticeship
Why Israel?

Inside Higher Ed’s Blog U

Price and Cost are Not the Same Thing
Colleges must refresh their degrees with future-looking concepts (opinion)
Who Will Step Up to the OPM Challenge?
Rashomon on the Potomac
It Isn’t That Simple, But It Should Be
Planning Your Year

Inside Higher Ed Careers

 

Browse Faculty Jobs

College Pages

Popular Right Now

The 2019 Inside Higher Ed Survey of Chief Academic Officers

Ghent University, in Belgium, embraces new approach to faculty evaluation less focused on quantitati

Education Department revisits state authorization for online programs again

Massachusetts regulators propose efforts to protect students from unexpected college closures

Price and Cost are Not the Same Thing | Confessions of a Community College Dean

Slain University of Utah student asked campus police for help multiple times with no results

Partisan politics keeps those on the political left from seeing threats to free speech (opinion)

Scholars and politicians raise concerns about the Chinese government's influence over international

Colleges must refresh their degrees with future-looking concepts (opinion)

Back to Top