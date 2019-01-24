Print This

Title

‘Innovation’ Aide Leaves U.S. Education Department

By

Doug Lederman
January 24, 2019
Comments
 
 

David Soo, who since 2011 has been a prominent advocate for the role the federal government can play in spurring innovation in higher education, is leaving the U.S. Education Department to become chief of staff at Jobs for the Future.

Soo, a senior policy adviser under former Under Secretary of Education Ted Mitchell and in the department's Office of Educational Technology during the Trump administration, played a key role in federal efforts to stimulate experimentation with technology and other forms of innovation, including the EQUIP Program, the First in the World Program and, more recently, the Higher Ed Ecosystem Challenge. Soo was a visible presence at many gatherings of higher education technology officials and campus officials focused on student success.

In his new role as chief of staff to Maria Flynn, president of Jobs for the Future, Soo will help the nonprofit -- which describes itself as accelerating "the alignment and transformation of the American workforce and education systems to ensure access to economic advancement for all" -- design and lead projects, existing and new.

jump to comments

Be the first to know.
Get our free daily newsletter.

 

 
+ -

Expand commentsHide comments  —   Join the conversation!

Opinions on Inside Higher Ed

Are Journal Editors “Human Subjects”?
Not a False Alarm
Deregulating Apprenticeship

Inside Higher Ed’s Blog U

Green Mountain College
What If Every Class Was a Version of "Music Appreciation?"
Six Steps for a Successful Web Governance Strategy
Negotiating Our Alt-Ac Professional Identities
Price and Cost are Not the Same Thing
Colleges must refresh their degrees with future-looking concepts (opinion)

Inside Higher Ed Careers

 

Browse Faculty Jobs

College Pages

Popular Right Now

Ghent University, in Belgium, embraces new approach to faculty evaluation less focused on quantitati

Green Mountain is latest small college to close

Professor Again Suspended Over Classroom Management

Research documents decline in languages offered over three-year period

European Commission envoy warns about mirror journals as way around open-access requirements

Hundreds Admitted to College in Error

Advice for students so they don't sound silly in emails (essay)

Gates Seeks Partners to Help Transform Campuses

How to improve the quality of higher education (essay)

Back to Top