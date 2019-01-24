Title
‘Innovation’ Aide Leaves U.S. Education Department
David Soo, who since 2011 has been a prominent advocate for the role the federal government can play in spurring innovation in higher education, is leaving the U.S. Education Department to become chief of staff at Jobs for the Future.
Soo, a senior policy adviser under former Under Secretary of Education Ted Mitchell and in the department's Office of Educational Technology during the Trump administration, played a key role in federal efforts to stimulate experimentation with technology and other forms of innovation, including the EQUIP Program, the First in the World Program and, more recently, the Higher Ed Ecosystem Challenge. Soo was a visible presence at many gatherings of higher education technology officials and campus officials focused on student success.
In his new role as chief of staff to Maria Flynn, president of Jobs for the Future, Soo will help the nonprofit -- which describes itself as accelerating "the alignment and transformation of the American workforce and education systems to ensure access to economic advancement for all" -- design and lead projects, existing and new.
