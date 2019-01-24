Print This

Title

Hundreds Admitted to College in Error

By

Scott Jaschik
January 24, 2019
Comments
 
 

The University of South Florida at St. Petersburg admitted nearly 700 applicants in recent days, but human error is being blamed for more than 400 of those admissions offers having been sent out incorrectly. They have since been revoked.

The university issued this statement: “We were dismayed to learn about the acceptance emails that were mistakenly sent Saturday due to human error. All of us work in higher education because we care about students, and we understand the confusion and distress a mistake like this can cause. As soon as we found out about the situation, we immediately reviewed our process for communicating with prospective students and have changed our procedures to prevent this from happening again. In addition, our staff is calling each of the affected students to apologize and discuss their application status. They hope to contact all of the students by the end of this week.”

USF is hardly the first institution to have dashed applicants’ hopes in this way. Here are reports on some other errors of this sort in recent years, at Kean University and at Tulane University.

jump to comments

Be the first to know.
Get our free daily newsletter.

 

 
+ -

Expand commentsHide comments  —   Join the conversation!

Opinions on Inside Higher Ed

Are Journal Editors “Human Subjects”?
Not a False Alarm
Deregulating Apprenticeship

Inside Higher Ed’s Blog U

Green Mountain College
What If Every Class Was a Version of "Music Appreciation?"
Six Steps for a Successful Web Governance Strategy
Negotiating Our Alt-Ac Professional Identities
Price and Cost are Not the Same Thing
Colleges must refresh their degrees with future-looking concepts (opinion)

Inside Higher Ed Careers

 

Browse Faculty Jobs

College Pages

Colleges mentioned here

Popular Right Now

Ghent University, in Belgium, embraces new approach to faculty evaluation less focused on quantitati

Green Mountain is latest small college to close

Research documents decline in languages offered over three-year period

Professor Again Suspended Over Classroom Management

Hundreds Admitted to College in Error

Gates Seeks Partners to Help Transform Campuses

Advice for students so they don't sound silly in emails (essay)

How to improve the quality of higher education (essay)

European Commission envoy warns about mirror journals as way around open-access requirements

Back to Top