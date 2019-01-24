Title
Michigan State Paying Ex-President's Legal Bills
By
Michigan State University will pay the legal bills for its former president’s criminal defense, according to a new report that breaks down millions of dollars in charges the institution has incurred because of the Larry Nassar sexual abuse scandal.
A dozen law firms have billed the university $19.37 million since December 2016, the Lansing State Journal reported. They sent invoices to the university totaling nearly 29,000 hours. Charges are for work on outside investigations and lawsuits, including wrangling with insurance carriers.
Michigan State is paying for the criminal defense of both former president Lou Anna Simon and former gymnastics coach Kathie Klages. Both have been charged with lying to police about when they knew of reports about Nassar, who was convicted about a year ago of sexually assaulting girls and women while he was a team doctor at Michigan State and with the U.S. gymnastics team.
The university is also paying for half of the criminal defense of former dean William Strampel. He faces four charges, two of which are related to his role overseeing Nassar at the university.
In total, the Nassar scandal’s financial cost to Michigan State was more than $523 million through mid-November. That tally includes a $500 million settlement with victims and a fund set up for some victims to receive counseling.
