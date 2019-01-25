Print This

Groups Seek to Clarify Foreign Gift Reporting Rules

Elizabeth Redden
January 25, 2019
The American Council on Education and five other presidential higher education associations sent a letter to the Department of Education seeking guidance on compliance with Section 117 of the Higher Education Act, which requires institutions to publicly report high-value gifts and contracts from foreign sources. The letter, available here, notes “several questions about how to interpret the law correctly,” including questions about whether a university foundation must comply with the reporting requirements and how specific universities must be in identifying donors.

