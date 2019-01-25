Print This

U of Pacific President, Under Fire, Will Retire

Scott Jaschik
January 25, 2019
Pamela A. Eibeck (right), president of the University of the Pacific, on Thursday announced that she will retire July 1. Eibeck has been president of the university for a decade. In the last year, both student and faculty groups have sharply criticized her over tuition increases and budget cuts to various programs.

 

