Title
End of Government Shutdown and Higher Ed
Science and higher education groups praised the agreement between Congress and President Trump to end the government shutdown, but cautioned that any resumption of a shutdown would be damaging.
A statement from Peter McPherson, president of the Association of Public and Land-grant Universities, noted that the deal only covers the next three weeks, leaving key agencies for higher education -- such as the National Science Foundation and the National Endowment for the Humanities -- vulnerable. "Although three weeks of funding is better than no funding at all, the U.S. research enterprise does not operate anywhere close to full strength when agencies are only guaranteed to be open three weeks at a time," he said.
