Print This

Title

End of Government Shutdown and Higher Ed

By

Scott Jaschik
January 28, 2019
Comments
 
 

Science and higher education groups praised the agreement between Congress and President Trump to end the government shutdown, but cautioned that any resumption of a shutdown would be damaging.

A statement from Peter McPherson, president of the Association of Public and Land-grant Universities, noted that the deal only covers the next three weeks, leaving key agencies for higher education -- such as the National Science Foundation and the National Endowment for the Humanities -- vulnerable. "Although three weeks of funding is better than no funding at all, the U.S. research enterprise does not operate anywhere close to full strength when agencies are only guaranteed to be open three weeks at a time," he said.

Background articles on the shutdown and higher education:

jump to comments

Be the first to know.
Get our free daily newsletter.

 

 
+ -

Expand commentsHide comments  —   Join the conversation!

Opinions on Inside Higher Ed

A Few Lessons About Public-Private Partnerships
The State of the State of the Union
Are Journal Editors 'Human Subjects'?

Inside Higher Ed’s Blog U

Humor: The Tool You Need in Your Grad School Toolbox
OER as an Institutional Survival Strategy
Why is R. Kelly Not in Jail?
‘Dreyer’s English’ Is for Everybody
Words and Intentions for 2019
An Indispensable 'The Job' and Our Higher Ed Market for Labor

Inside Higher Ed Careers

 

Browse Faculty Jobs

College Pages

Popular Right Now

Study: Pressure to enroll more Pell-eligible students has skewed colleges' priorities, hurting some

Small-college leaders share how their institutions have attempted to ward off enrollment crises befo

Duke professor advises students that failure to speak in English outside the classroom could negativ

Slow growth for competency-based education, but survey finds interest and optimism about it

Lawsuit raises questions about DNA testing, race and admissions

Liberal education advocates discuss ways to reclaim conversations about academe

OER as an Institutional Survival Strategy | Confessions of a Community College Dean

U of Oklahoma students' racist video, departure prompt First Amendment questions

Jury rules against ex-president in University of Cumberlands compensation suit

Back to Top