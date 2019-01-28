Print This

Title

Fairfield U Part of $60M Agreement With Abuse Victims

By

Scott Jaschik
January 28, 2019
Comments
 
 

Fairfield University announced Friday that it is part of a $60 million settlement (with the payments shared by the universities and various Jesuit organizations) with victims of abuse at the Project Pierre Toussaint, a program in Haiti for disadvantaged young men there. The project was created by a Fairfield alumnus in 1997 and was supported by many alumni. A statement released by the university noted that Fairfield "played no role in the management or governance of Project Pierre Toussaint" and was unaware until news broke in 2008 of the abuse that took place there, including many sexual assaults of young men.

"Everyone in our community has been saddened by these events. Our prayers are with all those whose trust has been betrayed, and we hope that these proceedings and the settlement reached will give some measure of relief to the victims," said the statement. "While these are difficult circumstances, we take comfort in the inspiring work carried out each day by our students, faculty and staff on behalf of others, and our continued commitment to service as a critical dimension of a Jesuit education. Fairfield University continues to provide our students with an un-paralleled education with the desire they use their gifts to pursue social justice and productive citizenship."

jump to comments

Be the first to know.
Get our free daily newsletter.

 

 
+ -

Expand commentsHide comments  —   Join the conversation!

Opinions on Inside Higher Ed

A Few Lessons About Public-Private Partnerships
The State of the State of the Union
Are Journal Editors 'Human Subjects'?

Inside Higher Ed’s Blog U

Humor: The Tool You Need in Your Grad School Toolbox
OER as an Institutional Survival Strategy
Why is R. Kelly Not in Jail?
‘Dreyer’s English’ Is for Everybody
Words and Intentions for 2019
An Indispensable 'The Job' and Our Higher Ed Market for Labor

Inside Higher Ed Careers

 

Browse Faculty Jobs

College Pages

Colleges mentioned here

Popular Right Now

Back to Top