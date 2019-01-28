Print This

Radford Student Charged With Killing Roommate

Scott Jaschik
January 28, 2019
Authorities have charged a Radford University student with murdering her roommate, also a student, in an off-campus apartment, The Washington Post reported. No motive is known. The roommate charged in the killing has been placed on interim suspension by the university.

