Academic Minute: Architecture and Demilitarized Zones

By

Doug Lederman
January 29, 2019
Today on the Academic Minute, part of New York Institute of Technology Week, Dongsei Kim, assistant professor of architecture, looks to the Korean Demilitarized Zone to examine how architecture affects us. Learn more about the Academic Minute here.

