Help Update Our Higher Ed Poetry Magnets

Scott Jaschik
January 30, 2019
Inside Higher Ed gives away poetry magnets at many of the events we attend (and to visitors to our office). We are updating our magnets and invite your suggestions on the latest higher education words that we should add. An older version is at right. Please send suggestions to [email protected] by the end of the day on Feb. 1.

