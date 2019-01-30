Print This

Title

Historians Call for Release of Nicaraguan Professor

By

Elizabeth Redden
January 30, 2019
Comments
 
 

The leadership of the American Historical Association wrote last week to Nicaraguan authorities urging them to release Ricardo Baltodano Marcenaro, a professor at the Universidad Politécnica de Nicaragua. The monitoring group Scholars at Risk has reported that Baltodano was detained in September "in apparent retaliation" for his participation in nationwide protests against the government of President Daniel Ortega that started last April. On Sept. 18 Baltodano was accused by the National Police of Nicaragua of terrorism, murder and other crimes.

“The government’s charges against Prof. Baltodano appear to be based on the claim that the movement that emerged in April 2018 is prima facie a ‘terrorist’ enterprise,” the AHA letter says. “The nonviolent exercise of the rights to freedom of expression and freedom of association, however, is expressly protected under international human rights instruments including the Universal Declaration of Human Rights as well as the International Covenant on Civil and Political Rights.”

jump to comments

Be the first to know.
Get our free daily newsletter.

 

 
+ -

Expand commentsHide comments  —   Join the conversation!

Opinions on Inside Higher Ed

Speak Softly… or at Least Speak English
The Effortless Perfection Myth
A Few Lessons About Public-Private Partnerships

Inside Higher Ed’s Blog U

An OPM debate between 11 colleagues, in 32 tweets
Campus-Based Podcasts
Applications & Professional Development
Knuckleballs
Should Traditional Faculty Pivot to Academic Careers in Campus Learning Organizations?
Going Beyond Email for Alumni Engagement

Inside Higher Ed Careers

 

Browse Faculty Jobs

College Pages

Popular Right Now

New research says relatively simple interventions are effective in addressing faculty workload imbal

Institutions experiment with shorter online courses as audience diversifies

New study says graduate students' mental health is a "crisis"

Professor Apologizes for Comments on ‘Test Anxiety’

Author talks fraternity hazing and stamping it out in upcoming book

Shutdown deal doesn't mean end of uncertainty for research universities

Academe should not police international students' speech (opinion)

As he leaves Education Department, policy aide discusses innovation, the bully pulpit and change in

The high price of online learning at Colorado's rural community colleges

Back to Top