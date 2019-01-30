Print This

Survey on Decline in M.B.A. Applications

Scott Jaschik
January 30, 2019
A new survey by Kaplan Test Prep asked admissions officials at M.B.A. programs about recent declines in application totals. The top reasons cited: international students turned off by political climate in the U.S. (31 percent), an improved job market in the U.S. for people without a master's degree (30 percent) and the cost of M.B.A. programs (17 percent).

