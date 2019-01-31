Print This

Title

After Incident, Smith Revises Police Procedures

By

Scott Jaschik
January 31, 2019
Comments
 
 

Smith College on Wednesday announced that it was revising some procedures for the police force it shares with Mount Holyoke College. In August, the college was roiled after an employee called police on a black graduate student; the employee said the student seemed "out of place." While an investigation found no evidence of bias in the report, many on campus disagreed, and Smith officials agreed that the incident pointed to the frustrations of many black people about having the police called on them when they are doing nothing wrong.

Under policies for the police force (some affirmed and others new):

  • "Dispatchers must gather sufficient information from callers to ensure that police response -- if warranted -- is based on a report of individuals’ behaviors versus appearances."
  • "Ensure that all enforcement actions are based on reasonable suspicion or probable cause, as supported by articulable facts, circumstances and conclusions."
  • "Expand mechanisms for addressing any aspect of an encounter that may suggest the possibility of bias-based profiling."
  • "Require annual training on the prevention of bias-based profiling."

jump to comments

Be the first to know.
Get our free daily newsletter.

 

 
+ -

Expand commentsHide comments  —   Join the conversation!

Opinions on Inside Higher Ed

The Crisis-Industrial Complex
Speak Softly… or at Least Speak English
The Effortless Perfection Myth

Inside Higher Ed’s Blog U

Why is High School Four Years?
Guest Post: You Know More Than You Think About Teaching Writing
When Should We #SayHerName?
Does 'The End of Advertising' Matter to Higher Ed?
The Sociology of Today's Classrooms
An OPM debate between 11 colleagues, in 32 tweets

Inside Higher Ed Careers

 

Browse Faculty Jobs

College Pages

Colleges mentioned here

Popular Right Now

Homeland Security creates fake university to lure undocumented immigrants seeking to stay in U.S.

Higher ed groups call for major changes to DeVos Title IX rule

College endowments returned 8.2 percent in 2018; annual survey adds some insight into how funds are

Author discusses his new book about landing grants in the humanities and social sciences

New effort in Britain tries to remove bias from faculty recruiting

Why is High School Four Years? | Confessions of a Community College Dean

Chicago mayoral candidate pitches plan to merge K-12 and community colleges

Iowa Student, Found During Polar Vortex, Dies

New research says relatively simple interventions are effective in addressing faculty workload imbal

Back to Top