Print This

Title

Call for Refresh of Career and Technical Education

By

Paul Fain
January 31, 2019
Comments
 
 

Improving the quality and reach of career and technical education (CTE) must be a top priority for states and the nation's schools, according to a new report from Chiefs for Change, a nonprofit group of state and district education chiefs.

The United States lags far behind its competitors in CTE, the report said.

"In part, America’s tepid approach may stem from the erroneous belief that CTE is an alternative to rigorous academics," said the group. "In fact, modern, high-quality CTE programs only complement strong, college-preparatory academics, while deeply engaging students. Such strong programs open multiple pathways to learning, degrees, and credentials after high school -- and thus, new and better choices for students."

The report includes several promising models in this country, including career education programs in Colorado, Nevada, Tennessee and Texas.

jump to comments

Be the first to know.
Get our free daily newsletter.

 

 
+ -

Expand commentsHide comments  —   Join the conversation!

Opinions on Inside Higher Ed

The Crisis-Industrial Complex
Speak Softly… or at Least Speak English
The Effortless Perfection Myth

Inside Higher Ed’s Blog U

Why is High School Four Years?
Guest Post: You Know More Than You Think About Teaching Writing
When Should We #SayHerName?
Does 'The End of Advertising' Matter to Higher Ed?
The Sociology of Today's Classrooms
An OPM debate between 11 colleagues, in 32 tweets

Inside Higher Ed Careers

 

Browse Faculty Jobs

College Pages

Popular Right Now

Homeland Security creates fake university to lure undocumented immigrants seeking to stay in U.S.

Higher ed groups call for major changes to DeVos Title IX rule

College endowments returned 8.2 percent in 2018; annual survey adds some insight into how funds are

Author discusses his new book about landing grants in the humanities and social sciences

Why is High School Four Years? | Confessions of a Community College Dean

New effort in Britain tries to remove bias from faculty recruiting

Iowa Student, Found During Polar Vortex, Dies

Chicago mayoral candidate pitches plan to merge K-12 and community colleges

New research says relatively simple interventions are effective in addressing faculty workload imbal

Back to Top