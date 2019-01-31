Call for Refresh of Career and Technical Education

Improving the quality and reach of career and technical education (CTE) must be a top priority for states and the nation's schools, according to a new report from Chiefs for Change, a nonprofit group of state and district education chiefs.

The United States lags far behind its competitors in CTE, the report said.

"In part, America’s tepid approach may stem from the erroneous belief that CTE is an alternative to rigorous academics," said the group. "In fact, modern, high-quality CTE programs only complement strong, college-preparatory academics, while deeply engaging students. Such strong programs open multiple pathways to learning, degrees, and credentials after high school -- and thus, new and better choices for students."

The report includes several promising models in this country, including career education programs in Colorado, Nevada, Tennessee and Texas.