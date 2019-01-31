Campus Ban, Meth and an Outspoken Professor

An unusual dispute between the University of Idaho and a tenured professor got more intense this week. The university announced Wednesday that Denise Bennett, a journalism professor, has been banned from campus, saying that she has admitted to methamphetamine use and access to weapons, The Spokesman-Review reported. Bennett could not be reached, in part because her university email account has been disconnected. But she has been issuing statements in recent days, such as the YouTube video below, in which she says that the university is taking action against her because she has been a whistle-blower about what she considers misuse of grant funds. Some students have started a petition drive to demand her reinstatement.