New Civil Rights Subcommittee in U.S. House

The Democratic majority on the U.S. House of Representatives' education and labor committee has created a new subcommittee on civil rights and human services, which also will include a focus on equal employment opportunities, nutrition programs and the Older Americans Act.

Representative Suzanne Bonamici, an Oregon Democrat and former consumer protection lawyer for the Federal Trade Commission, will lead the subcommittee. She also will serve on the higher education and work-force investment subcommittee.

"I will fight for all students and workers so they can learn and work in safe, inclusive and welcoming environments," Bonamici said in a written statement. "We can and must do more to strengthen public education, our workforce and needed support services for families."