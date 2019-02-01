Print This

Academic Minute: Esports

By

Doug Lederman
February 1, 2019
Today on the Academic Minute, part of New York Institute of Technology Week, Hallie Zwibel, assistant professor of family medicine, explores the injuries associated with video games and how to treat them. Learn more about the Academic Minute here.

