Print This

Title

Massachusetts Pilot Will House Homeless Students

By

Scott Jaschik
February 1, 2019
Comments
 
 

Massachusetts Governor Charlie Baker, a Republican, on Thursday announced a series of new programs for homeless youth, and one of the programs is a pilot to house homeless community college students. Through the program, 20 homeless students at four community colleges will be provided with dormitory rooms in which to live at nearby four-year public colleges and universities. The state will reimburse the colleges for the cost of dormitory space for 18 months during the pilot, which will include access to the rooms during the summer and academic term breaks. The colleges will cover the cost of food for the students. Details on the effort are available here.

 

jump to comments

Be the first to know.
Get our free daily newsletter.

 

 
+ -

Expand commentsHide comments  —   Join the conversation!

Opinions on Inside Higher Ed

Approaching ‘Entropy’
The Crisis-Industrial Complex
Speak Softly… or at Least Speak English

Inside Higher Ed’s Blog U

Should a President Teach?
First Impressions
Philosophical (Not Financial) Drivers of Online Education
The Strategic Yes vs. Saying No to Everything
It's Snowing in London
Why is High School Four Years?

Inside Higher Ed Careers

 

Browse Faculty Jobs

College Pages

Popular Right Now

Professor is suspended for using the N-word in class in discussion of language from James Baldwin es

American Library Association criticized for response to racism complaint

NCAA punishes Missouri in blatant case of academic fraud

The Sociology of Today's Classrooms | Higher Ed Gamma

Massachusetts Pilot Will House Homeless Students

Brookings report on potential impact of dropping so-called 90-10 rule

Should a President Teach? | Leadership in Higher Education

University of Providence in Montana Plans Cuts

Review of Eric Johnson, "Anxiety and the Equation: Understanding Boltzmann’s Entropy"

Back to Top