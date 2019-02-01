Massachusetts Pilot Will House Homeless Students

Massachusetts Governor Charlie Baker, a Republican, on Thursday announced a series of new programs for homeless youth, and one of the programs is a pilot to house homeless community college students. Through the program, 20 homeless students at four community colleges will be provided with dormitory rooms in which to live at nearby four-year public colleges and universities. The state will reimburse the colleges for the cost of dormitory space for 18 months during the pilot, which will include access to the rooms during the summer and academic term breaks. The colleges will cover the cost of food for the students. Details on the effort are available here.