High Point U Donates $1 Million to Bennett College

By

Scott Jaschik
February 4, 2019
Bennett College, a historically black women's college in North Carolina, faces a deadline of today to appeal a decision by its accreditor to revoke recognition. The college's finances are a key issue, and the college has a goal of raising $5 million by today -- a goal that it has not met. High Point University announced on Friday that it was donating $1 million to Bennett, a sum that will get the college quite close to the goal, particularly if more gifts came in over the weekend. High Point's president, Nido Qubein, noted that High Point and Bennett are located near one another and both have roots in the United Methodist Church. He said the gift was inspired by the words of Martin Luther King Jr.: "Whatever affects one directly, affects all indirectly. I can never be what I ought to be until you are what you ought to be. This is the interrelated structure of reality.

