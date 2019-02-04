Print This

Trump Wouldn't Want Son to Play Football

Scott Jaschik
February 4, 2019
In the buildup to the Super Bowl, President Trump gave an interview to Margaret Brennan of CBS News for broadcast Sunday on Face the Nation. Brennan asked Trump a question that Inside Higher Ed has noticed that colleges and university presidents with football teams don't like to be asked: Would you let your son play football?

Trump is a big fan of football. Here is the transcript of that part of the interview:

Brennan: Would you let your son Barron play football?

President Trump: It's very -- it's very tough question. It's a very good question. If he wanted to? Yes. Would I steer him that way? No, I wouldn't.

Brennan: Why?

President Trump: I wouldn't. And he actually plays a lot of soccer. He's liking soccer. And a lot of people, including me, thought soccer would probably never make it in this country, but it really is moving forward rapidly. I -- I just don't like the reports that I see coming out having to do with football -- I mean, it's a dangerous sport and I think it's -- I -- it's -- really tough, I thought the equipment would get better, and it has. The helmets have gotten far better, but it hasn't solved the problem. So, you know I, I hate to say it because I love to watch football. I think the NFL is a great product, but I really think that as far as my son, well, I've heard NFL players saying they wouldn't let their sons play football. So. It's not totally unique, but I would have a hard time with it.

