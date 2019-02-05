Print This

Bennett Exceeds Key Fund-Raising Goal

Scott Jaschik
February 5, 2019
Bennett College, which has been at risk of losing its accreditation, set Monday as a deadline for it to raise $5 million, believing that doing so would demonstrate enough financial strength to hold on to accreditation. On Monday, the college announced that it had exceeded the goal and has in fact raised $8.2 million.

