Title
Bennett Exceeds Key Fund-Raising Goal
Bennett College, which has been at risk of losing its accreditation, set Monday as a deadline for it to raise $5 million, believing that doing so would demonstrate enough financial strength to hold on to accreditation. On Monday, the college announced that it had exceeded the goal and has in fact raised $8.2 million.
